TOPEKA, Kan. — An investigation found a former Prairie Village police officer acted inappropriately when he tried to initiate an intimate relationship with a woman he pulled over during a traffic stop.

The Kansas Peace Officer Standards and Training Program revoked Rolando Swaby’s license last week.

Swaby was sworn in as an officer with the Prairie Village Police Department in April 2018. He resigned from the department on Oct. 20, 2020.

According to a report released by the agency, Swaby arrested a young woman for driving under the influence on March 1, 2020. An investigation determined Swaby used his position to get the woman’s phone number during the investigation.

Swaby began contacting the woman by phone and social media.

The young woman later told investigators the messages became sexual, but she didn’t want to negatively impact the outcome of the DUI case.

The Commission decided the accusations were severe enough members needed to interview Swaby in-person.

He declined to attend the interview and instead resigned from the Prairie Village Police Department.

The Commission revoked Swaby’s license after determining his conduct was unprofessional.

He has been ordered to surrender and return all evidence that he worked as a law enforcement officer.

