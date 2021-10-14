Former President Bill Clinton admitted to hospital for infection

ORANGE, Cal. — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the hospital earlier this week for a “non-COVID-related infection.
According to a spokesperson for the 42nd president, Clinton, 75, was admitted to UCI Medical Center Tuesday evening.
“He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredible thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care,” a statement released Thursday night said.
