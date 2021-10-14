Former President Bill Clinton admitted to hospital for infection

RALEIGH, NC – NOVEMBER 08: Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (L) and her husband former U.S. President Bill Clinton look on during a campaign rally at North Carolina State University on November 8, 2016 in Raleigh, North Carolina. The midnight rally followed Clinton campaigning in Pennsylvania, Michigan and North Carolina in the lead up to today’s general election. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ORANGE, Cal. — Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the hospital earlier this week for a “non-COVID-related infection.

According to a spokesperson for the 42nd president, Clinton, 75, was admitted to UCI Medical Center Tuesday evening.

“He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredible thankful to the doctors, nurses and staff providing him with excellent care,” a statement released Thursday night said.

