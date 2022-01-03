Former President Donald Trump endorses AG Derek Schmidt for Kansas governor

TOPEKA, Kan. — Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt in the state’s gubernatorial race.

Schmidt is the projected favorite in the GOP primary after former Governor Jeff Colyer withdrew following a prostate cancer diagnosis. Colyer also endorsed Schmidt following his withdrawal.

Derek Schmidt, the Attorney General of the Great State of Kansas, has done an absolutely outstanding job. He is now running for Governor and will be a popular and very wise choice. Derek is strong on Crime, the Borders, and our always under siege Second Amendment. He loves our Military and our Vets. Derek Schmidt has my Complete and Total Endorsement! Former President Donald J. Trump

Schmidt would run against incumbent Democrat Governor Laura Kelly on the 2022 ballot.

“Thank you, Mr. President. Kansas was better off with your America First leadership in the White House, and I’m genuinely grateful for your support as we work hard to bring pro-America, pro-freedom, pro-family, and pro-jobs policies to the Kansas governor’s office next year,” Schmidt responded on social media.