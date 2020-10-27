Former Royals star Eric Hosmer gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Kacie McDonnell

KANSAS CITY, MO – OCTOBER 23: Eric Hosmer #35 of the Kansas City Royals and girlfriend Kacie McDonnell celebrate after the Royals 4-3 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays in game six of the 2015 MLB American League Championship Series at Kauffman Stadium on October 23, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former Kansas City Royals star Eric Hosmer is getting married.

According to social media posts, the now San Diego Padres first baseman is engaged to his longtime girlfriend and Fox News talent Kacie McDonnell.

Hosmer shared a photo of the couple, showing off McConnell’s engagement ring, on social media Monday night with the caption, “HOZ IT LOOK?”

Hosmer left the Royals in 2017, becoming a free agent along with other Royals icons Mike Moustakas and Lorenzo Cain. He signed an eight-year, $144 million deal with the Padres in early 2018 and has been there ever since.

During his seven seasons in KC, he won four Gold Gloves and was an All-Star in 2016.

McConnell, a former Kansas City reporter, mainly covers lifestyle and sports content for FOX News. The two have been dating since 2015.