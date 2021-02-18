Former Senator Bob Dole diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

Former US Senator Bob Dole attends a Memorial Day ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, on May 29, 2017. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole announced on Twitter Thursday that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

The statement says that his first treatment will begin on Monday.

“While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own,” Dole said in the statement.

STATEMENT BY SENATOR BOB DOLE ON HEALTH CHALLENGES pic.twitter.com/ndRxqNWb30 — Senator Bob Dole (@SenatorDole) February 18, 2021

Dole has dealt with health issues in the past. He was treated for an abdominal aortic aneurysm in 2001, a hip replacement in 2004 that required him to take blood thinners and it was determined that he was bleeding inside his head a month later. In 2009, he was hospitalized with an elevated heart rate and one year later for pneumonia after knee surgery.

The 97-year-old Russell, Kan. native served in the U.S. Army during World War II and served as an U.S. Senator of Kansas from 1969-1996.

He ran for president against incumbent Bill Clinton in 1996, eventually losing to the Democrat.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R – Kansas, who currently holds the seat formerly held by Dole, and others shared statements in reaction to Dole’s announcement.

I haven't known a better public servant, a man w/ a bigger heart, someone more focused on the good of the nation, more opposed to political drama, or a more incredible negotiator than @SenatorDole. 1/6 pic.twitter.com/BxF4fNUngI — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) February 18, 2021

Wishing my friend Senator Bob Dole a swift recovery. https://t.co/N4Phw56SXH — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) February 18, 2021

Sending big love to my friend Bob Dole…still mad he was funnier than me on my show!! — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) February 18, 2021

The Pompeos are praying for Senator Bob Dole. A Kansas legend who has served — and continues to serve — Kansas and America. All our love & support to Bob and Elizabeth. @SenatorDole @DoleFoundation — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) February 18, 2021

An American hero.



Please join us in praying for Senator Bob Dole and his family. 🙏 🇺🇸 https://t.co/RxjJrJT7lt — Senate Republicans (@SenateGOP) February 18, 2021