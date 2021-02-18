Former Senator Bob Dole diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

WASHINGTON — Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole announced on Twitter Thursday that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.
The statement says that his first treatment will begin on Monday.
“While I certainly have some hurdles ahead, I also know that I join millions of Americans who face significant health challenges of their own,” Dole said in the statement.
Dole has dealt with health issues in the past. He was treated for an abdominal aortic aneurysm in 2001, a hip replacement in 2004 that required him to take blood thinners and it was determined that he was bleeding inside his head a month later. In 2009, he was hospitalized with an elevated heart rate and one year later for pneumonia after knee surgery.
The 97-year-old Russell, Kan. native served in the U.S. Army during World War II and served as an U.S. Senator of Kansas from 1969-1996.
He ran for president against incumbent Bill Clinton in 1996, eventually losing to the Democrat.
Sen. Roger Marshall, R – Kansas, who currently holds the seat formerly held by Dole, and others shared statements in reaction to Dole’s announcement.
See the rest of Sen. Marshall’s tweet thread here.