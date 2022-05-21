TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Supreme Court has announced on Friday a former Shawnee County prosecutor has been disbarred from practicing law.

Jacqueline J. Spradling has been disbarred as of May 20 from practicing law after the court was presented with evidence showing Spradling had violated several rules of professional conduct by engaging in a serious pattern of grossly unethical misconduct, including ignoring the order of a district court, repeatedly making arguments that lacked evidentiary support, intentionally lying to the Supreme Court in her briefs and in oral arguments and making false statements during the disciplinary investigation.

Spradling had previously appeared before the Supreme Court on Feb. 4, 2022 where a disciplinary panel unanimously suggested she be disbarred and recommended her license be “indefinitely suspended.”

To view the court documents on this ruling, click here. To watch the disciplinary hearing on YouTube, click here.