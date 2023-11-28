OLATHE, Kan. — A former Shawnee Mission School District teacher who pleaded guilty to child sex crimes has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison.

Alexander Morris, a now-former teacher at Shawnee Mission North High School, was sentenced to 32 months for sexual exploitation of a child.

Morris pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual exploitation back in September after he was originally charged with five counts. He was sentenced Tuesday to 32 months for each count, but the sentencings will run at the same time.

Prosecutors said the former Shawnee Mission math teacher and swim/dive coach unlawfully had possession of child pornography.

Per his plea agreement, Morris will also be required to register with the state as a sex offender