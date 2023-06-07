OLATHE, Kan. — A former Overland Park private school teacher learns his fate after pleading guilty to more than two dozen crimes against children.

As part of a plea deal a Johnson County judge sentenced Joseph Heidesch to more than five years in prison. He cannot request probation, but will get credit for time served.

In December, Joseph Heidesch pleaded guilty to one felony count of sexual exploitation of a child and 25 counts of breach of privacy as part of the plea deal.

Prosecutors charged Heidesch in October 2021, for secretly recording video of more than 100 girls at St. Thomas Aquinas.

Police first discovered Heidesch hid cameras in a home to record lewd images of people without their permission. During the investigation investigators determined he also installed hidden cameras inside the school.

Investigators said they found Heidesch had catalogued videos and images of students who changed clothes in his office, over many school years.

Heidesch will have to register as a sex offender after he is released from prison.

He also faces at least two civil lawsuits filed by victims of families from St. Thomas Aquinas.