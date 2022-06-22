OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A former St. Thomas Aquinas choir teacher is out of jail, less than a week after prosecutors in Johnson County charged him with 24 more counts of sex crimes.

Joseph Heidesch posted a $250,000 cash bond, the victims families are outraged.

“Shock and concern — my daughter came running down the stairs and said, ‘Did you get the email?'” said Michelle Burns, mother of one of the victims.

Heidesch spent more than seven months in jail after being arrested in October.

“It’s apart of the process. We’ve been in communication with all of the affected families, and so we made them aware of this potential,” said Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe.

At the time of his arrest, Heidesch was still teaching at Saint Thomas Aquinas; the school said he’s no longer employed with them.

“Fear for our children and their fear and their you know their emotional mental and psychological well-being knowing that he’s out there,” Burns said.

As it stands, he faces a total of 30 sex crimes that include recording female students and collecting images of underage girls. Heidesch will be on house arrest and staying with family in Georgia.

Howe said the judge knew that Heidesch could face more charges when he set the original bond.

“Absolute disgust because this is someone that these girls trusted. When the detective first talked to my daughter, he said it’s OK to be angry, and she said I’m not angry. I’m hurt,” Burns said.

As for when a trial will happen, there is no timetable for that. Heidesch also will be arraigned on the additional 24 charges at a later date.

