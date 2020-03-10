Former student sues Lone Jack schools, former superintendent accused of sexual predator behavior

LONE JACK, Mo. — The Lone Jack School District and former Superintendent Matthew Tarwater are facing a federal Title IX lawsuit filed by a former student.

That student alleges years of sexual predator behavior at the hands of Tarwater and accuses the district of not acting to prevent it.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court Friday, alleges that Tarwater groomed the plaintiff during high school before engaging in a sexual relationship with her after graduation.

The plaintiff was a new student at Lone Jack High School in January 2013, when Tarwater allegedly began singling her out for special attention and asking about her home life.

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the school year, Tarwater’s actions progressed to touching, including, “rubbing her shoulders, patting her back, and multiple side hugs each day.”

In 2014, Tarwater’s touching escalated to full hugs where he would lift the student off the ground. He would also have the student spend “hang out time” in his office along, according to court documents.

The plaintiff graduated in 2015 and on graduation night, Tarwater allegedly invited her into his office, lifted her off the ground in a hug and kissed her on the forehead.

Prior to graduation, Tarwater wrote the student a note that said:

“I’m not sure where to start. You have somehow become someone that I rely on to make my days better here. You are such an amazing person that I can’t wait to see what you do with your life in the coming years. Thank you so much for all that you have done around here to make this a better place. I’m going to miss you.”

After graduation, the relationship continued and Tarwater would take the student on workouts and communicate with her via social media.

Tarwater allegedly asked if the student’s parents knew about the workouts and when she replied that they did not, he told her, “then we should probably keep it that way.”

In the summer of 2016, when the student was in college, Tarwater invited her on a school- sponsored trip.

During the trip, Tarwater allegedly invited the plaintiff and four other students to his room to watch a movie. During the movie, Tarwater allegedly invited the plaintiff to share a blanket and he began touching her leg.

On the last night of the trip, Tarwater allegedly professed his feelings to the plaintiff and said he “was not sure how it would work because of his wife and career.”

After this, Tarwater and the student began communicating exclusively by Snapchat, where messages are deleted after they are sent.

During this time, the touching escalated and Tarwater became possessive of the plaintiff, according to the lawsuit.

In the spring of 2017, Tarwater was promoted from principal to superintendent and Kathy Butler, who was the former elementary school principal, was promoted to Lone Jack High School Principal and Title IX coordinator.

Tarwater then began abusing the plaintiff sexually by grabbing her genitals, according to the lawsuit.

Also, in the fall of 2017, the lawsuit alleges that Tarwater began targeting another student who was in her junior year of high school.

In June 2018, the plaintiff and Tarwater had sex, but the lawsuit alleges, “because she had been subjected to years of predatory sexual grooming by Tarwater, beginning when she was a minor and a student in high school, under the circumstances, (she) lacked the ability to consent.”

In July 2018, Tarwater allegedly invited the plaintiff on a second school-sponsored trip, where the two would engage in sexual activities in his hotel room every night.

In October 2018, Tarwater allegedly told the plaintiff that a cafeteria worker had complained to Butler about his behavior toward a female student. He allegedly told the plaintiff that nobody, including Butler, investigated the allegations or took any steps in response.

In January 2019, School Board President Kellie Roth extended Tarwater’s contract and increased his pay.

In March 2019, Tarwater allegedly told the plaintiff that there had been another complaint and that Butler had approached him again. He said six parents complained about Tarwater’s behavior with a group of senior students.

In June 2019, the plaintiff told her family what had happened and cut off contact with Tarwater.

He then allegedly called the plaintiff’s family member and admitted to having sex with the plaintiff, insisting that he “never wanted this to happen” and that he lived in fear of seeing his face on T.V. or “opening his front door to an angry dad.”

In September 2019, the plaintiff and her parents met with the Lone Jack police chief about Tarwater’s behavior and he advised that he wanted to go to the school board with the information.

The next month, Tarwater allegedly called the plaintiff’s family again, advising him that he had just finished a meeting with School Board President Kellie Roth, who had warned him that the plaintiff was preparing to “come forward.”

According to the lawsuit, another student’s parents had also been contacted by Tarwater, who demanded to know if they thought he was having sex with the student.

The girl’s parents then removed their children from school for their safety and advised the assistant principal why she was removing them.

In October 2019, the school board held a meeting where Tarwater was placed on leave and allowed to resign.

According to the lawsuit, the district refused to share its investigators report or findings with the plaintiff.

The lawsuit alleges a violation of the plaintiff’s Title IX, due process and equal protection rights as well as negligent retention of Tarwater and the intentional infliction of emotional distress against the plaintiff. It seeks unspecified damages.

FOX4 has reached out to the Lone Jack School District for a response to the lawsuit, but has not heard back at this time.



