Former stylists say Westport salon owners continued working after testing positive for COVID-19

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Former employees at Westport’s Chop Tops Salon are fuming over what they call reckless behavior from the owners.

“She said to share with our clients that we have had zero COVID cases. In reality we had four. Two of whom worked the full two weeks in the shop without telling anybody they were positive. Those two people were the owners of the shop,” former employee Cora Hoaglin said.

The Kansas City Health Department says it has spoken with the owners at least twice about the COVID-19 order and prevention within the salon, due to several complaints.

Cora Hoaglin says nine people who worked at Chop Tops, including herself, were either fired or resigned this past weekend. She believes the firings are in retaliation to sharing a Facebook post criticizing the salon’s handling of the virus.

“The last 24 hours after all the social media posts, it’s just been one after another out the door,” Hoaglin said.

Kat Thorpe resigned on Sunday, after working at the salon five years. She says the owners’ lack of transparency was her tipping point.

“They had already harped on the other two stylists that had tested positive for COVID themselves. Basically shook their finger at them and told them how disappointed they were in those stylists. But couldn’t even take their own advice as owners of the establishment,” Thorpe said.

The salon insists its following guidelines. In a statement to FOX4, they say:

“THE COVID-19 pandemic has been especially challenging for small businesses and their employees. At Chop Tops, it is our highest priority to keep our salons safe for our employees and clients while continuing to provide exceptional service to our clients. As part of this effort, we have followed the state and local orders and guidance for safely operating our business and we take all safety concern very seriously.”

As for Hoaglin, she says she may be out of a job, but it’s for the best.

“I would rather be somewhere where people take COVID seriously. Don’t come to the salon when they know they’re positive and walk around with that,” Hoaglin said.