Former teacher opening preschool in Lee’s Summit amid coronavirus challenges

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — A metro woman is moving forward with her plan to open a preschool.

The former teacher and first time business owner, Hilary Graves purchased the site during the middle of the coroanvirus pandemic. It’s called A Better Choice Preschool, or ABC, and it’s located in downtown Lee’s Summit.

As restrictions ease, Graves said the school is needed more than ever.

“Parents need to go back to work, and this provides a safe place for children,” she said. “If we can provide that safe environment and Jackson County has allowed that safe environment to open, we are going to swing those open and welcome our kids.”

Graves said the transition has been challenging, especially navigating the shutdown. As she now rallies friends to help to paint and decorate, she told FOX4 she’s focusing on the crucial role of child care providers.

“I started out teaching. Even back into high school, I taught preschool. Then, I taught kindergarten. I’ve been a parent educator, but I’ve always wanted a place of my own,” she said. “Bringing that vision to fruition has taken a couple of months, and it’s still going to take another week or so of hard work to get it to where we need to.”

The target date to open the Summer camp is set for June 8. Parents are already enrolling their children.

“I do think nothing can replace the social interaction for kids that young,” Ashley Frevert said. “They learn so much through play and interacting with their peers. I’m really excited they have the opportunity to get back to a normal routine this summer.”

The preschool will use safety precautions, including outside dropoff and pickups, lunch time will be outdoors and staff will maintain heavy cleaning protocols.

Parent’s can get more information and enroll their child on ABC Preschool’s website.