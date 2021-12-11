Former US Senator Bob Dole honored in home state at memorial service

TOPEKA, Kan. — Former US Senator Bob Dole was honored in his home state today in the Kansas Capitol of Topeka.

Dole died last Sunday at the age of 98. He served in the united states senate from 1969 to 1996.

Hundreds of people including political leaders and hometown people attended the ceremony for Dole.

As Dole was carried into the state capitol for the last time, he was not only remembered by his accomplishments, but also his kind heart.



“He told me how he enjoyed trying to help one person everyday,” Jim Slattery, Former US Senator said.



Dole helped people like veterans, Americans with disabilities and even pets.



“He was always wanting to move forward and keep thinking ahead of things through legislation that could be accomplished that would help others,” Nancy Kassebaum-Baker, former United States Senator said.



His colleagues said he had a way of getting along with everyone on both sides of the aisle.



“He knew that while republicans and democrats might disagree, they were merely opponents, they were not enemies,” Gov. Laura Kelly.

And even though he is not physically here, his spirit will continue to live on.



“While Senator Dole is gone, the lessons we can learn from his life will be lived out and passed on,” Roger Marshall, US Senator said. “Certainly the spirit of Bob Dole — a spirit of patriotism, hope, honor, loyalty, respect service and a genuine kindness for others — will never fade.”

The final stop for Dole will be his resting place at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.