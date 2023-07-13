KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The former owner of a Waldo medical spa is sentenced for giving patients illegal Botox treatments with drugs from China.

A federal judge sentenced Richard B. Smith III, 47, of Shawnee, to two years in prison without parole. He also has to pay $18,296 in restitution to his victims.

He owned Tap and Blade near West 72nd Street and Wornall Road.

Court documents show Smith offered injections including Botox and Juvederm Ultra 3 at Tap and Blade. The spa also offered services such as microblading, brow shading, and cool sculpting.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration began investigating Tap and Blade in December 2020 after it received complaints that multiple people suffered injuries after being treated at the spa.

Court documents show agents executed a search warrant at Tap and Blade on April 7, 2021, and found boxes of Juvederm Ultra 3 as well as three syringes filled with Botox.

Smith later admitted he bought the injections online from a website in China. He said he did not have prescriptions for the drugs, according to court paperwork.

The court documents also show Smith lied about his medical training and did not attend any training courses on how to properly administer the products. Prior to opening Tap and Blade, Smith practiced injections on honeydew fruit, fake heads, and fake skins.

Smith estimated he treated approximately 50 to 60 customers. Smith treated at least 10 patients who suffered a bodily injury after being treated with Juvederm Ultra 3.

Investigators said at least one patient ended up in the emergency room at a hospital after seeing Smith for a procedure. Another is said the have suffered permanent scaring.