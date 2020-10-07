Former Rockstar Burgers owner among 18 indicted in $1.7 million drug-trafficking conspiracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The owner of the Rockstar Burgers restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri, is among 18 people indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in a conspiracy to distribute more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than 10 kilograms of heroin, valued at more than $1.7 million.

Most of the defendants are also charged with illegally possessing firearms, according to court documents.

Forty-two-year-old Brian Douglas Smith was charged in a 25-count superseding indictment returned under seal by a federal grand jury in Kansas City on Sept. 30, 2020.

The restaurant has been part of an ongoing sexual assault investigation from April 2019.

Smith was charged in Dec. 2019 with domestic assault and armed criminal action for allegedly beating up his ex-girlfriend.

Others listed include 32-year-old Kamel Mahgub Elburki, 38-year-old Ashley Brooke Clevenger, 37-year-old Rachel Gale Simpson, 36-year-old Daniel Jessie Ruiz, 31-year-old Matthew John Fabulae and 27-year-old Ian Lee Cook, all of Kansas City, Missouri; 28-year-old Cory Matthew, of Independence; 42-year-old Mary Ruth Craft, of Gladstone; 26-year-old Tayler Charles Jones, of Liberty; 23-year-old Ashley Anne Ries, of Riverside; 24-year-old Justin Ren’e Ramirez, of Bolivar; 47-year-old James Russell Schroeder, of Marshfield; 43-year-old Michael Paul Lambert, of Hartville; 31-year-old Seth Alan Turbyfill, of Chillicothe; 49-year-old Amy Leann Nieman, of Moorseville; 39-year-old Richard Dean Saettone II, and 27-year-old Megan Elizabeth (Lawson) Jackson.

The indictment was unsealed and made public Wednesday upon the arrests and initial court appearances of several of the suspects, including Smith. This superseding indictment replaces the original indictment returned on Dec. 12, 2019, and includes eight additional suspects and additional charges.

The federal indictment alleges that all 18 suspects participated in a conspiracy from Jan. 1, 2017, to Sept. 30, 2020, to distribute more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than 10 kilograms of heroin.

All of the suspects are also charged in a money-laundering conspiracy involving the proceeds of the drug-trafficking conspiracy.

In addition to the drug-trafficking and money-laundering conspiracies, Elburki, Jones, Simpson, Jobe, Ramirez, Ruiz, Fabulae, Saettone, Craft, Schroeder, Lambert, and Jackson are charged together in one count of possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine and one kilogram or more of heroin to distribute.

Smith, Elburki, Jones, Jobe, Ramirez, Ruiz, Fries, Fabulae, Saettone, Craft, Turbyfill, and Nieman each also is charged with illegally possessing firearms in connection with their drug-trafficking crimes.

Elburkie, Jones, Jobe, Fries, Fabulae, Saettone, Craft, Turbyfill, and Nieman each also is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Ramirez, Ruiz, and Fabulae each also is charged with being an unlawful user of controlled substances in possession of firearms and ammunition.

The federal indictment also contains forfeiture allegations, which would require the suspects to forfeit to the government all property derived from the proceeds of the drug-trafficking conspiracy, including a money judgment of $1,745,000. This sum, in aggregate, was received in exchange for, or is traceable thereto, the unlawful distribution of more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine, based on an average street price of $250 per ounce, and the unlawful distribution of more than 10 kilograms of heroin, based on an average street price of $1,200 an ounce.