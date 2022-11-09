PLATTE CITY, Mo. — A former Weston, Missouri police officer is charged with assaulting a driver during a DWI arrest in August.

According to the Probable Cause Statement, Officer Brinlee Ray Acklin responded to a call about a man passed out behind the wheel of a truck on Aug. 5. The caller said the truck was parked in the middle of Welt Street just off MO-45 Highway.

The court document shows the man refused to follow Acklin’s instructions. Acklin put the man in the back seat of his patrol car and tried to roll up the window. Every time the window started to move the man would lean out of it.

Acklin became frustrated with the suspect. When he continued to refuse to follow Acklin’s commands, court documents show the officer threatened to punch the man in the face. Acklin later told investigators the man taunted him and said “do it,” and that’s when Acklin admitted punching the man.

“I’m a man who follows though with my word. If I tell you I’m going to do something, if you’re not complying, I’m going to do that thing. Was it the right choice, no. It’s what happened. Officer Acklin told investigators, according to the probable cause statement. “I screwed this up. I know what’s right.”

Acklin called for backup and officers transported the man to jail.

When the man woke up at the jail he didn’t remember what happened, or his interaction with Officer Acklin, according to the court document. He also didn’t remember being punched in the face.

Several weeks after the incident, someone sent the Platte County Sheriff’s Department video and pictures of Acklin punching the man. That is when the excessive use of force investigation began.

