WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A former Wichita Public Schools (WPS) teacher has pleaded no contest to two counts of aggravated indecent solicitation of a child.

Last January, Christin Covel was arrested in Tulsa and extradited back to Wichita to face charges of three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child and one count of unlawful sexual relations. The incidents happened between 2018 and 2019 but were not reported to the police until December 2021.

According to a probable cause affidavit released to KSN News on Jan. 18, 2022, the teen, who was attending Mead Middle School at the time, reported to a therapist that Covel viewed their relationship as a “lover relationship” and that she became “touchy” and would text her scenarios on Snapchat about doing inappropriate things. A detective was able to retrieve nearly 10,000 text messages from Snapchat

Covel’s sentencing is scheduled for May 12.