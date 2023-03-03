LIBERTY, Mo. — Police say a man accused of making threats directed at William Jewell College students now faces charges.

Liberty Police announced the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office charged 21-year-old Dominic A. Lee, of Kansas City, Kansas, with making a terrorist threat.

The department said Lee is in the Custody of a Clay County Sheriff’s Department at an area hospital.

He is held on $100.000 bond.

Detectives say Lee is a former student at William Jewell College. Police say he made several threatening social media posts directed toward students at the college on Feb. 27.

William Jewell College closed campus for the day. The college reopened for classes a day later.