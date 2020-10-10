Former Zona Rosa manager wins $4.9M verdict in workplace retaliation lawsuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The former general manager of one of Kansas City’s most popular shopping districts has won a multi-million dollar verdict in a workplace retaliation lawsuit.

Rosemary Salerno was awarded $4.9 million by a federal jury Friday in Kansas City.

Salerno was the general manager of Zona Rosa from 2004 until she was fired in February 2018.

Salerno filed a federal lawsuit against MPI Properties, which does business as former Zona Rosa owner Olshan Properties. She claimed she was retaliated against after telling Olshan executives that diverting parking fees from charitable purposes was unethical and immoral.

In addition to the $4.9 million dollar judgment, MPI will also have to pay Salerno’s attorney fees.

Then Trademark Property Company, based in Texas, took over the shopping, dining and entertainment center from MPI in 2018.