Fort Leavenworth Army officer dies following illness

FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — A 51-year-old Army officer assigned to Fort Leavenworth died over the weekend following an illness.

Army Credentialing and Continuing Education Services for Soldiers Col. Charles (Chuck) Rambo died Saturday, Sept. 25, according to U.S. Army officials.

Rambo served in his current position since 2019 and at Fort Leavenworth in a variety of positions since 2015.

“The Combined Arms Center and the Fort Leavenworth Family suffered a devastating loss with the death of Col. Chuck Rambo,” said Lt. Gen. Ted Martin, commanding general of the U.S. Army Combined Arms Center, Fort Leavenworth, and Commandant of the Command and General Staff College. “We are all impacted by this loss, and his absence will be felt throughout the community and indeed the Army. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Originally from Indian Harbor Beach, Florida, Rambo was commissioned as an aviation officer from East Tennessee State University in 1994.

His Army career included command at the platoon, company, and battalion level. He served in South Korea; Fort Drum, New York; Fort Irwin, California.; Fort Campbell, Kentucky.; Washington D.C; and Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

He served in both Iraq and Afghanistan.