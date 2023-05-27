KINGSVILLE, Mo. — Powell Gardens is bringing back its playful outdoor exhibit this summer.

Fortopia is made up of impressive forts for guests of all ages to explore, tapping into that nostalgia from when we all built forts as a child.

The exhibit has four new forts this year that were designed by preschool children, artists, landscape designers, architects and more, Powell Gardens said.

The new forts for the 2023 exhibit include:

The Beehive by Celine and Ceanna Oberlechner, ages 11 and 9, from Lee’s Summit

The House That Stands on Chicken Feet by preschoolers at UMKC’s Berkley Zoo Room in Kansas City

Box City by City Playcorps in Lawrence

TreeMendous Experiences by DI Build and Kent SchumacherDesigns in Lenexa

Four forts from last year’s exhibit — Reflection Fort, The Lucky Woodland Find: Morel Fort, Skully the Pirate Ship, and Portal — will also return to the 2023 exhibit.

Fortopia opened May 25 and will run through Sept. 4, giving families plenty of time to explore. Guests can find the forts in Powell Gardens’ East Lawn, and the exhibit is included in general admission.