OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department says a 15-year-old girl that was last seen 17 days ago has been located safe.

Hope Reighanne Heidenreich, Olathe, had runaway from home on May 11 and has not been seen since.

Her family told police they were concerned for her well-being due to her prescribed medicine.

Olathe PD did not offer details of where the girl was found, but simply said she was located safe.