Foundation leading efforts to raise $10,000 to help fallen Independence officer’s family

INDEPDNENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Foundation announced Thursday it’s leading efforts to raise $10,000 to help the family of 22-year-old Independence Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans, who was killed in the line of duty Wednesday.

“Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans made the ultimate sacrifice to serve and protect our community,” the foundation said. “At just 22, he was beginning his career in law enforcement and had a lifetime ahead of him that was tragically cut short in the line of duty. Our hearts are heavy and we are deeply sorry for his family, friends and our IPD brothers and sisters in blue.”

If you would like to donate CLICK HERE

Madrid-Evans was shot by a suspect and critically injured during a call for service Wednesday. He later died Wednesday night at an area hospital.

The officer recently began his career with the department at the Kansas City Regional Police Academy on January 4 and graduated July 8.

After receiving his police commission, Madrid-Evans entered IPD’s Field Training Officer program, which he had been still in training.

Investigators said the shooting happened near E. 23rd Street and S. Northern Boulevard around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Sgt. Andy Bell with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Independence police received some type of tip that led them to a home in the neighborhood.

When the two officers arrived at the house, investigators said a man armed with a handgun met them. The man shot Madrid-Evans. The uninjured officer returned fire and hit the gunman.

The shooter, identified as 33-year-old Cody L. Harrison, of Gladstone, died from his injuries. The Missouri State Highway Patrol, lead investigators on the police shooting, won’t say yet what that man was wanted for, only that it’s part of the investigation.