Four charged with stealing from Country Club Plaza stores Saturday as protests turned violent

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Monday that charges have been filed against four Kansas City residents in connection with thefts that occurred at Country Club Plaza stores during protests Saturday night.

Donzell R. Davis, 29, faces one count of burglary and stealing after charging documents say Davis was allegedly caught with more than $500 in clothing from Anthropologie stuffed inside his pants. Charging documents say police who responded to the store also noticed someone broke a window. Davis admitted to stealing clothing and said he knew that it was wrong, but he denied breaking the window. Officials said that while he denied it, they noticed a fresh bloody wound the on the palm of Davis’ left hand. He is currently being held on a $10,000 bond.

Jackson County prosecutors also filed stealing charges against 29-year-old Raven Moses. Charging documents say when police noticed Moses and a man near the North Face store they both dropped the clothing they were carrying. The man took off running. Moses did not and police arrested her. Charging documents said the clothing they dropped was valued at more than $1,400. Prosecutors requested a $5,000 release on your own recognizance bond for Moses.

Richard Black and Darien Smith, both 27, also face one count of stealing. According to charging documents, police saw Black allegedly assisting Smith in an alley behind Footlooker. The probable cause statement says the two were putting items from the store into a vehicle, including basketball jerseys and Nike shoes. Smith is being held on a $10,000 bond, while Black is being held on a $15,000 bond.