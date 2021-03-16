Four cities in Kansas City metro ranked among best to live in US in 2021

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — According to a new list, Overland Park is one of the best cities to live in the country in 2021.

Niche — which analyzes public data and reviews to create rankings, report cards and more for schools, colleges and neighborhoods — recently released its annual Best Places to Live report, and several Kansas and Missouri cities got some recognition.

Overland Park landed at No. 4 on its Best Cities to Live in America list. The Johnson County suburb got an overall A-plus grade and high marks for its strong public schools and family friendly community, but it received a mediocre grade for crime and safety.

Columbia, Missouri, came in at No. 25 on Niche’s Best Cities list, with an overall A grade from Niche. Like Overland park, the mid-Missouri city was noted for its good schools and being good for families, but received a C for crime and safety.

Kansas City, Missouri, took the No. 60 spot on the list. It scored an A from Niche overall, and the site noted the city’s diversity, nightlife, restaurants and more. But once again, Kansas City scored a C-minus for crime and safety.

Over on the Kansas side, Wichita was ranked at 76th on the Best Cities list with an A-minus grade overall. Niche pointed out the Sedgwick County city’s diversity, nightlife, restaurants and good cost of living. Again, crime and safety was a sore spot for Wichita, earning it a C.

Several specific neighborhoods in Overland Park were also ranked on Niche’s Best Places to Live in America list, which looks at cities, suburbs and neighborhoods combined. Overland Park’s Beverly Estates, Pinehurst Estates and Cherry Hill Estates neighborhoods took No. 25, 39 and 42, respectively.

Prairie Village also came in at No. 56 on the Best Places list, noted for its great schools, strong job market and because it’s good for families. Prairie Village also ranked No. 27 on Niche’s Best Suburbs to Live in America list.

Leawood landed at No. 72 on the suburb list, and like Prairie Village, it received high marks for its strong public schools, job market and family-friendly community.