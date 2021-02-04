Four common stimulus scams targeting your money and how to avoid them

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Americans have lost hundreds of millions of dollars to scammers targeting stimulus payments from the government.

The news comes as Americans wait to see if another round of direct payments will arrive in their bank accounts.

The president told House Democrats on Wednesday that he views his $1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal, including $1,400 in direct payments to individuals, as a foundational promise to voters.

Biden has suggested he may be flexible on the $1.9 trillion topline figure for the plan and on ways to more narrowly target who gets direct payments. But the $1,400 amount — on top of $600 in payments approved in December — appears to be nonnegotiable.

“I’m not going to start my administration by breaking a promise to the American people,” Biden said.

Since the first stimulus payment last year, the Federal Trade Commission says it’s received more than 340,000 reports of fraud. Those scams have cost victims more than $321 million.

A company called SocialCatfish.com works to investigate people’s identities. It shared the four most common stimulus scams it’s found and how to avoid them.

ROBOCALL CHECK SCAMS: This is when a scammer pretends to be with a legit agency, like the IRS, and asks for your personal and financial information. The caller says they need the information to deposit the stimulus check into your account. After getting that information, the scammer pretends to be you and claims the check for themselves. Since they now have all of your personal information, they can also withdraw money from your accounts, and even open new ones.

WORKING FOR YOU ON HOW TO AVOID IT: The good news is that these scams are easy to avoid. The simple answer is to avoid answering the phone if you don’t know the number. Another way is to simply follow the rule to never give out personal information over the phone. Remember, the government already has your information on file from when you filed your taxes. The stimulus check will either be automatically deposited into your account or you will get it mailed to your house.

EMAIL AND TEXT SCAMS: You may get an email or a text from someone claiming to work for the government. The sender asks you to click on a link to verify certain information. You may also be asked to fill out an application to receive your stimulus check.

WORKING FOR YOU ON HOW TO AVOID IT: There is also an easy way to protect yourself from this scam. Do not click on any links that are emailed or texted to you. The government already has all the information it needs from your tax filings to deposit your money, or mail you a check.

FAKE WEBSITES: If you click on suspicious links, you may end up on a fake website that looks pretty legit. It may also download malware onto your computer or cell phone to access and steal your personal information. These sites also contain fake forms so any personal or financial information you provide will go to the scammer.

WORKING FOR YOU ON HOW TO AVOID IT: Non-government websites are not giving away stimulus checks. The easy tip on how to avoid this scam is to make sure the website ends in “.gov.” If it doesn’t, the site does not belong to the government.

FAKE CHECKS: Make sure you know how you are getting your stimulus check. If the government directly deposited your tax return into your back account, and that account is still open, your stimulus check will also be directly deposited there.

If you’re expecting a check, scammers have been mailing fake checks that look exactly like the official ones. Once deposited, the scammers text you pretending to be the government asking for some of the money back claiming too much was sent.

WORKING FOR YOU ON HOW TO AVOID IT: If you’re expecting to get a check from the government, have your bank verify that the check is legit. If anyone asks for a portion of the check back, tell your bank immediately.

You also need to report any suspected coronavirus scam to your local police department. You can also file a complaint with the FTC.