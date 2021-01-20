Four dozen KCPD officers assisting Biden inauguration, police says

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four dozen police officers with the Kansas City Police Department are in Washington D.C. today after getting asked to assist in one of the nation’s most sacred traditions.

Back in the fall, the department was “one of a select few” that was requested to help with the ceremony, according to an email from KCPD Sgt. Jake Becchina. The participating officers got a “temporary deputization” from the U.S. Marshals Service to allow participation.

The officers will provide security along the route similar to what they have done for other parade events, Becchina stated.

KCPD public relations specialist Sarah Boyd, the voice of the department’s twitter, is also in D.C. “at the request and sponsorship of the Major City Chiefs Association,” Becchina stated. She is only one of four PR specialists from across the country helping spread public information and record the work of police during this event.

Kansas Highway Patrol and Missouri State Highway patrol plan to send troopers, too.

One of our PR specialists is joining public information officers from around the country to share the stories of the thousands of officers in Wash. D.C. for the inauguration, funded by @MjrCitiesChiefs. We'll also share more about the nearly 50 KCPD officers here soon. pic.twitter.com/eqhS3kVXz1 — kcpolice (@kcpolice) January 20, 2021