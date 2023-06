OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Fire Department is investigating after a family of four escaped a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:15 a.m. firefighters were called to a house fire near Santa Fe Street and Hedge Lane.

#Firefighters in #Olathe battled a house #fire near Santa Fe St and Hedge Ln (1833 W Fredrickson Dr). The call came in around 1:15 am. A family of four safely escaped the blaze. Damage to the home is significant. The #RedCross was called to assist the residents who are displaced. pic.twitter.com/EdITzCdSXe — Olathe Fire Dept. (@OlatheFire) June 28, 2023

Fire crews say the family inside was able to escape safely, but damage to the home is significant.

Investigators believe the fire may have been stared by discarded smoking materials. The Red Cross is working with the residents displaced by the fire.