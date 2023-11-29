OLATHE, Kan. — Prairie Village Police Chief Byron Roberson has announced his candidacy for Johnson County sheriff, vying to take Sheriff Calvin Hayden’s seat.

In a release Wednesday, Roberson’s campaign noted he has the support of four former Johnson County police chiefs — former Lenexa police chiefs Ellen Hansen and Tom Hongslo and former Merriam police chiefs Tim Burnett and Ben Hadley.

“Our public endorsement of Byron should underscore the urgent need for a change in leadership at the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office,” Hansen said.

“As a career law enforcement officer that rose through the ranks to become Chief of Police, Byron has what it takes to effectively lead the office in a way that has been lacking.”

Roberson, who will run as a Democrat in 2024, has worked in a range of roles as an officer, including as an undercover narcotics officer, emergency management coordinator and SWAT team leader. He also served in the U.S. Marines Corps Reserve before becoming an officer.

“As police chief, I’ve seen firsthand the lack of collaboration between municipal police departments and leadership at the sheriff’s office,” Roberson said in a release. “As sheriff, I’ll open those lines of communication and partner with local departments for a safer Johnson County.”

Roberson also said he’ll prioritize mental health, specifically crisis intervention and de-escalation training.

“Police officers and sheriff’s deputies are answering an increasing number of mental health-related calls, so it’s important to provide the tools, training, and resources to keep them and our community safe,” he said.

Hayden has already announced he plans to run for reelection, seeking a third term after he ran unopposed in 2020. He has faced criticism from other county officials for his investigation into alleged 2020 election voter fraud.

The incumbent sheriff will face GOP challenger Doug Bedford, current undersheriff for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, in the Republican primary next year.