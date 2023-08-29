A Kansas City bus was involved in a crash near 12th and Chestnut. (Photo courtesy KCFD)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people were taken to the hospital Tuesday after a crash involving a city bus in Kansas City.

A spokesperson for the Kansas City Fire Department said crews were called to a two-vehicle crash involving a Kansas City Area Transportation Authority bus.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. Tuesday near 12th Street and Chestnut Avenue.

First responders took four people to the hospital — two from an SUV and two from the RideKC bus. All four people had non-life-threatening injuries, according to KCFD.

The Kansas City Police Department is still investigating the cause of the crash.