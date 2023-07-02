Four injured and two seriously hurt Saturday night in Rural De Soto after a fireworks fire.

DE SOTO, Kan. — Rescue crews drug four people out of a building where fireworks were exploding in rural Johnson County late on Saturday night. Two of them were seriously hurt and all were hospitalized.

The Northwest Consolidated Fire District responded to an out-building fire at 127th St. and Gardner Rd. in Lexington Township at about 10:15 p.m.

When NWCFD arrived, fireworks were actively exploding in the burning building and victims were on the ground.

Responders pulled the victims to safety and gave them first aid before Johnson County Med Act took them to hospitals.

According to the Kansas State Fire Marshal and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, the building is a complete loss and they’re continuing to investigate what led up to the explosive fire.

NWCFD says possessing and using fireworks in unincorporated Johnson County isn’t allowed with exceptions for public displays.