One in critical condition after car crash in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Around 6:12 p.m. Saturday, the Kansas City Fire Department responded to a rollover accident.

KCFD crews quickly performed a vehicle extrication. There were four people in the vehicle.

One person was in critical condition, two were in serious condition and one person sustained minor injuries. All four were transported to nearby hospitals.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

FOX4 will keep you updated as more details come along.