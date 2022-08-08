KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Police Department said four people were injured in a crash after a driver failed to stop at a red light Saturday evening.

Police said a grey Toyota Rav4 was traveling east on NE 80th Street and the driver failed to stop at a red light striking a grey Ford Fusion that was traveling north on Missouri 1 Highway around 7:20 p.m.

A man, woman, and baby were in the Ford Fusion and they received minor injuries. All were wearing seatbelts and the baby was secured in a car seat.

The driver of the Toyota received critical injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt. Impairment is under investigation.

