KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating after four people were injured in a shooting near 44th & South Benton Sunday afternoon.

According to KCPD, four people were shot, and one person is in critical condition. Three other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It is currently unclear what led up to the shooting and any other details about what happened during this incident.

This is a developing story, FOX4 will update with more details as more information comes along.