KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday night near Westbond Interstate 70.

According to Kansas City Police Department, a white Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling west on the Interstate, weaving around in and out of traffic at a high rate of speed. As the driver across all three plans to attempt to take the exit ramp onto 31st Street, the driver lost control and, drove off the side of the road and flipped over multiple times down the embankment.

Police say no one in the vehicle was wearing a seatbelt and, two adults were ejected from the vehicle as the other two remained inside the vehicle as well as a three-month-old baby.

The driver was transported to an area hospital in crital condition. One passenger was transported to an area hospital with life-threating injuries.

In addition, other two passengers were transported to area hospitals, one with critical injuries and one with serious injuries.

The infant was transported to a hospital but appeared not to be injured.

