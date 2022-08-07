KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police Department said four people are injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning.

The crash happened around 1:40 a.m. when a police officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a grey Chrysler 300.

In the area of Broadway south of West 39th Street, an officer used lights and sirens to stop the Chrysler. However, the vehicle continued and did not stop.

Police lost sight as the Chrysler turned east on 39th Street and then turned south until it was heading north on Broadway Boulevard in the southbound lanes.

After running a red light at West 39th Street, the Chrysler then struck a silver Hyundai, causing both vehicles to collide with a white Ford E450 that was stopped at a red light.

The driver climbed out of the Chrysler and ran from the scene, north on foot. The passenger in the Chrysler was checked by EMS and was transported to an area hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler was later caught by police, north of the scene and transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The Hyundai had three occupants and the driver sustained minor injuries and the front-seat passenger received critical head injuries. The front-seat passenger struck the windshield and received critical head injuries.

No injuries were reported from the Oklahoma band in the Ford E450.

