ROELAND PARK, Kan. — As the number of new COVID cases in Kansas start to decline, cities in northeast Johnson County are adjusting masking requirements.

Prairie Village

On Tuesday the Prairie Village City Council voted unanimously to rescind the city-wide mask mandate next week.

“It is time to rescind the mask mandate. I think its done its job. We will continue to hope that vaccination rates will continue to rise and the positivity rate continues to fall,” Councilmember Piper Reimer said.

The mask mandate approved during a special council meeting on Jan. 13 requires anyone older than five to wear a mask that covers both the nose and mouth while in indoor, public spaces. That mandate will expire on Tuesday, March 1.

The council also voted in support of allowing city council and city committees to return to a hybrid meeting style to allow members to meet in-person or virtually.

Roeland Park

On Monday, the Roeland Park City Council voted to keep masking requirements in place through March 16.

Anyone over five years old is required to wear a mask that covers both the nose and the mouth while in indoor public spaces. People who choose not to wear a mask could face a $25 fine.

Mission

The city-wide mask mandate in Mission will expire this week.

Mission City Council voted to allow the mandate approved in January to expire on Wednesday, Feb. 23 at 11:59 p.m.

“I’ve been proud of our response up until now. I thought we always expressed pretty sound judgment, but in this case I think it’s probably time to let it go,” Councilmember Trent Boultinghouse said.

Fairway

Last week, the Fairway City Council voted 4-2 to allow the citywide mask mandate to expire on Friday, Feb. 18.