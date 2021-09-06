Four juveniles hurt in shooting at SantaCaliGon festival grounds, Independence police says

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence police department is trying to identify a suspect in a shooting at the SantaCaliGon festival ground Sunday night.

According to police, four juvenile victims were injured and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries at about 11 p.m.

What led to the shooting is still under investigation and the suspect is still trying to be identified at this time.

It was originally reported that three people were injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police immediately.