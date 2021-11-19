Four Kansas City area school districts taking full week off Thanksgiving week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple school districts across the Kansas City area for the first time are taking the entire week off leading to Thanksgiving to give teachers, staff and students a longer break following the stress of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public schools have struggled for years with teacher shortages, particularly in math, science, special education and languages.

But with coronavirus pandemic has exacerbated the problem. The stress of teaching in the COVID-19 era has triggered a spike in retirements and resignations.

Schools also need to hire staffers like tutors and special aides to make up for learning losses and more teachers to run online school for those not ready to return.

Several schools nationwide have had to shut classrooms because of a lack of teachers.

With this problem, multiple school districts around the Kansas City metro have extended their Thanksgiving break from just a couple days off to a full week off to help teachers, staff and students recharge before returning ahead of the winter break holidays.

Kansas City Public Schools announced November 4, 2021 that there would be no school beginning Monday, Nov. 22, through the entire week to give everyone more time during “a season where many of us look forward to reconnecting and recharging.” The school district said this calendar adjustment will not change the last day of school which still remains May 27, 2022.

Olathe Public Schools will have all buildings closed for the entire week of Thanksgiving.

The Shawnee Mission School District will be closed the entire week of Thanksgiving.

The Kansas City, Kansas School District shows it will be closed the entire week of Thanksgiving.

The Lansing School District approved to have two additional days off leading to Thanksgiving based on the recommendation of Superintendent Dan Wessel who recommended the two wellness days based on feedback he received from staff.

The school district said it will be using two potential snow days to account for the days off. If the school district reaches the maximum number of snow days it will make them up before the end of the year.

The school district is also offering child care at no charge for families that need it during those two days.