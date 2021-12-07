Four Kansas City, Kansas high schools named in anonymous shooting threat

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Four Kansas City, Kansas, high schools were named in anonymous threats of gunfire Tuesday afternoon.

Bishop Ward, Wyandotte, Schlagle and Harmon high schools were included in the threats, according to Bishop Ward President Jay Dunlap.

“The threat reportedly says shooting will happen after dismissal time. We have additional police support here on campus through the rest of the day,” Dunlap wrote in a letter to parents.

Dunlap said it’s believed the threats are related to a shooting over the weekend that killed two KCK teens.

Wyandotte High School received a threat on Monday, prompting the school to increase security.

“We understand this information is disruptive for all of us, but let us please do our best to stay calm and go about our business while keeping an eye our for anything unusual,” Dunlap wrote.

The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department will be providing additional officers on campus.