SHAWNEE, Kan. — Four more teenagers have been charged Monday in a deadly Shawnee shooting that occurred Nov. 30.

Seventeen-year-old Sabrina Clark, 17-year-old Kyleigh Guzman, 17-year-old Roger Hernandez, and 17-year-old Fernando Gonzalez-Prado are facing charges related to the death of Jarod Rogers.

Clark, Hernandez and Gonzalez-Prado have all been charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated robbery. Guzman is facing the same charges, plus criminal use of a communication facility.

The Johnson County District Attorney already charged 18-year-old Fernando Reyes-Lara on Saturday with first-degree murder and one count of aggravated robbery.

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, officers responded to a parking lot near Johnson Drive and Nieman Road for a welfare check around 6:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Rogers suffering from a gunshot wound and he was taken to an area hospital.

Investigators said on Thursday multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, Olathe Police Department and Shawnee Police Department, were involved in a chase connected to the shooting.

Early Friday morning, Shawnee police learned that someone involved in the shooting turned themselves in to Kansas City, Kansas, police.

Later Friday morning, police said another person was also taken into custody, who was possibly involved in the shooting. By Friday, police said all five of the suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting.