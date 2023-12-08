OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — The City of Overland Park announced on Friday the resignation of four police officers previously involved in an investigation by the Johnson County District Attorney.

The officers have been on administrative leave since May of 2022 over allegations related to the officers’ involvement in the Overland Park Police Officers Foundation.

According to the Overland Park Police Officers Foundation, in January and March 2021, members approached foundation directors with questions about the disbursement of funds and spending.

New directors of the Overland Park Police Officers Foundation took office in January 2022, reviewed the financial records, and hired an outside auditor to complete a forensic reconstruction of the financial records.

In October, the district attorney announced he would not charge the officers.

After the district attorney declined to file criminal charges, his office shared its investigative files with the City.

The City said it engaged an independent investigator and began a review in the context of potential policy violations. The volume of documentation under review was substantial and it had not yet finished its investigation into whether the officers had violated policy.

The City said each of the officers resigned Friday effective immediately.

There is no settlement or resignation agreement associated with any of these resignations, according to the City.

The City said the resignations were not accepted in lieu of termination but were submitted while the officers were under investigation.