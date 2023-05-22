LIBERTY, Mo. — Police bust a car full of alleged shoplifters who are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of clothes.

The Clay County Sheriff’s office worked with both Liberty police and North Kansas City police to stop the suspects at a gas station around 1 p.m. Thursday.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says one person allegedly involved in the shoplifting is charged with resisting arrest. A second suspect faces drug charges. Officers took two other people into custody.

The investigators recovered nearly $1,600 worth of stolen clothes. They also said officers found cocaine and drug paraphernalia inside the suspects’ car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers say the shoplifting case remains under investigation and more people could be charged.