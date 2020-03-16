Police officer, three others and suspect dead after shooting at Springfield gas station

Watch Now
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Three customers, a Springfield, Missouri police officer and the suspect are dead after a shooting at a gas station late Sunday night, Police Chief Paul Williams said in a news conference.

The shooting happened around 11:24 p.m. at the Kum and Go along East Chestnut Expressway just off of 65-Highway.  

Chief Williams said police received reports of someone firing shots from a car at several locations in Springfield late Sunday.

That vehicle then crashed into the Kum & Go. gas station and convenience store. According to Chief Williams,  the man ran inside and began shooting.

The first two officers who arrived were shot.

Other officers pulled the injured officers from the store and then went inside, where they found  three people dead.

Police also found the shooter dead inside the convenience store. Investigators said it appeared he took his own life. 

Chief Williams said police are still working to determine a motive for the shooting, Williams said.

