KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A plea from Kansas City’s police chief to put the guns down did not prevent dangerous and damaging July 4th celebrations.

Last week, Chief Stacey Graves asked people to avoid shooting guns into the air while observing the holiday weekend.

The Kansas City Police Department said officers responded to four calls about people injured by celebratory gunfire Tuesday evening. The calls came from across the city.

The department said the first call came in around 7:25 p.m. from a Northland neighborhood.

Witnesses told police they heard both fireworks and gunfire east of Zona Rosa, near Northwest 86th Street and North Congress.

Officers reported the victim suffered a gunshot to the leg.

Less than two hours later, officers were called to a shooting near East Park Avenue and East Meyer Boulevard. Witnesses said the bullet hit the victim in the chest around 9 p.m.

The victim went to the hospital with critical injuries.

A slightly different situation ended with a man suffering an injury to his head.

According to a police report, someone called 911 after seeing two men shooting guns into the air near East 42nd Street and Flora Avenue. A spent round hit one of the men in the head, but he refused treatment.

The fourth injury happened around 11:45 p.m. near East 51st Street and Indiana Avenue.

A bullet hit a victim in the shoulder while the victim and family members were in a backyard.

Kansas City police officers also responded to two homes and a vehicle that were damaged by gunfire between 10 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Tuesday evening.