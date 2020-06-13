Four people injured in a high speed crash early Saturday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A blue Toyota Corolla was northbound on Topping Avenue with no headlights on and speeding. The driver crashed into the rear of a legally parked semi-truck tractor near 39th Terrace and Topping.

Witnesses told police that the driver climbed out of the wrecked vehicle and dragged the front seat passenger, who was blind, into a wooded area just east of the crash. The driver was located behind an apartment building and taken into custody. Two more passengers, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital with critical injuries. The blind passenger had minor injuries.

The driver also received minor injuries and is under investigation for impaired driving.