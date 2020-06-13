Four people injured in a high speed crash early Saturday morning

News

by: Sam Atwell

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A blue Toyota Corolla was northbound on Topping Avenue with no headlights on and speeding.  The driver crashed into the rear of a legally parked semi-truck tractor near 39th Terrace and Topping. 

Witnesses told police that the driver climbed out of the wrecked vehicle and dragged the front seat passenger, who was blind, into a wooded area just east of the crash.  The driver was located behind an apartment building and taken into custody.  Two more passengers, a man and a woman, were taken to the hospital with critical injuries.  The blind passenger had minor injuries. 

The driver also received minor injuries and is under investigation for impaired driving.

Share this story

Tracking Coronavirus

More Tracking Coronavirus

Popular

Latest

More News