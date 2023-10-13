KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri police detectives are investigating after four people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon.

Police officers responded to the shooting just after 4:30 p.m. in the area of E. 10th Street and Indiana Avenue, not far from a local elementary school.

KCPD tells FOX4 four male victims suffered injuries from gunshot wounds.

Three of the victims are reported to have injuries believed to be non-life threatening. The status of the fourth victim is unknown at this time.

Detectives are continuing to work the scene looking for evidence and witnesses to learn what may have led to the shootings.

Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-8477.