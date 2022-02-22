KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four people accused of running a gun ring responsible for hundreds of firearm thefts may soon face criminal charges in federal court.

Kansas City police said stolen guns are often later tied to more violent crimes.

Police said from June to November 2021, hundreds of firearms were stolen from vehicles, many of them parked around the city’s entertainment districts or at the Truman Sports Complex.

Those thefts came to a screeching halt in November, during a Chiefs game, when police and agents from the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives seized more than a dozen guns, which all had been stolen from vehicles.

Police also arrested four ringleaders of the gun theft operation shortly thereafter.

Police believe the ring was responsible for at least 85 guns stolen from vehicles in Westport, 40 guns stolen from cars near the Power & Light district and 16 firearms taken from parking lots around Arrowhead Stadium.

“They were getting in the hands of individuals who want to use those guns for nefarious reasons, not for target practice, not because they are gun aficionados or collectors,” said Maj. Kari Thompson, commander of KCPD’s east patrol division. “These are men and women that are wanting to use these guns to commit violent acts. So we do not want to give them our guns.”

Kansas City police said more than 600 guns were reported stolen from vehicles last year, a 19% increase compared to the previous year.

Police said all too often stolen guns end up being recovered at the scenes of shootings and homicides.

Since the police raid at Arrowhead Stadium in November, reports of stolen firearms have dropped dramatically.

Police stopped cars entering the sports complex after the Chiefs game started to identify individuals who did not have tickets to the game and did not belong there.