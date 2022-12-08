OVERLAND PARK, Kan. —Several people are safe after being rescued from an apartment fire in Overland Park Thursday morning.

Just after 1 a.m. Overland Park fire crews were called to a fire in the 9200 block on Newton St. On arrival firefighters found smoke and fire showing from a two-story apartment building.

Firefighters rescued four victims from the building. Crews searched the entire building except for the apartment unit where fire crews believed the fire started. Heavy fire pushed crews out before completing a search of that unit.

Additional units from fire departments in Leawood, Lenexa and Shawnee were called to assist.

One occupant is still unaccounted for at this time. One firefighter was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.

Residents in the entire building have been displaced and will receive help from the Red Cross to find housing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.