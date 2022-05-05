KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four staff members at the Jackson County jail are on administrative leave following a sweep at the facility Thursday morning.

Sheriff Darryl Forte said local, state, and federal officers were involved in the effort to find contraband located inside areas of the jail.

The sheriff’s office did not go into specifics of what they found.

Agents and officers did not make any arrests during or following the sweep Thursday, according to Forte, but he did say an investigation into how the contraband got into the jail, and who is responsible, is underway.

